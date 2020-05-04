Missing person; Thefts; Animal Abuse Complaints

From the call log…
An active investigation is underway in the Lander area on a animal abuse complaint that several dozens of dogs were being fed dead cows.
Under active investigation is a report of a missing person in the county. The basic information was redacted from the report.
Deputies assisted the BIA Wind River Police Department with a one-vehicle rollover near Kinnear.
A trailer was reported stolen from the Cozy Court Mobile Home Village. Deputies are investigating.
An allegation of child abuse was reported in the Pavillion area.