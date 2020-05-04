Local COVID-19 Cases Still Climbing, at 122 Monday

It was not a good weekend for new coronavirus cases in the county. Since Friday, 10 more cases were added to the total of confirmed infections which now total 122 countywide. Additionally, there are nine probable cases, up two from Friday.

Statewide, there are now 435 laboratory confirmed cases with 151 probable. According to the Wyoming Department of health there are 391 individuals recovered from the disease.

Twenty-one of the states 23 counties have reported at least one positive test. In the region, Hot Springs has one confirmed and two probable and Washakie has 5 confirmed and three probable. Only Platte and Weston counties have not reported a positive test.

Statewide, the number of tests completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory number 5,385; There has been one test completed at CDC lab;

Tests reported by commercial labs total 4,197. Total tests completed number 9,583. (Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)

Recommendations: