Discount Vaccination Clinic with the Stock Doc & Paws for Life

Rusty W
Article Updated: May 4, 2020
Get your critters vaccinated for Rabies and Distemper Combo with the Stock Doc and the PAWS for Life Animal League. Don’t miss this chance to keep your furry family safe! May 9th from 9am-1pm in the Little Wind Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds!


From the Fremont County Fair Website.

