Charges pending in Friday shooting; Thefts reported

A 35-year-old Lander man was arrested pending formal charges following a shooting incident Friday on Washington Street in which another man was shot and is now recovering.

A ladder was reported stolen from an address on Cliff Street and porch furniture and two wooden planters were stolen from an address on Washakie Street.

A dog fight was reported on Washington street and the down owners were warned. No citations were issued.

Arrests/Citations:

Donald Johnson, 60, Lander. Citation. Petit Larceny from Alco

A 16-year-old male of Arapahoe and a 16-year-old female of Lander, Arrested. Vandalism and Property Destruction after allegedly breaking into a house on Leedy Drive.