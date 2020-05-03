Pair arrested on I-25 Drug Transport-MT to CO via WY

United States Attorney Mark A. Klaassen announced Friday that Neoal Guyeal Hayes, age 45, was arrested on March 27, 2020 after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and Alprazolam. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hayes’ co-defendant, Iesha Monique Dembo, age 28, was arrested on March 23, 2020 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and Alprazolam.

The indictment alleges Hayes and Dembo had been traveling together between Montana and Colorado via I-25 and were stopped for speeding in Wyoming. The ensuing investigation uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

“We continue to see our highways used as conduits for drug trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen. “I appreciate the vigilance of our law enforcement partners to identify and intercept those who may be involved in this activity.”

Hayes was arraigned in federal court on April 30, 2020 before Chief Magistrate Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty. His trial date has yet to be set and Hayes was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Dembo made her initial appearance on March 23, 2020 and pleaded not guilty with a trial date set for May 26, 2020.

The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force in Cheyenne, with representatives from the Cheyenne Police Department’s Community Action Team (CAT) and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, is conducting this ongoing investigation with the DEA in Denver, Colorado and the DEA in Montana. An indictment is merely a charge and not a finding of guilt. Individuals charged in indictments are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.