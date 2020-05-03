Feb 1, 1936 – Apr 30, 2020

Private family graveside services for Edward “Ed” D. Bower, 84, will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19, the family will announce when they will have a Celebration of Ed’s Life at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Help for Health Hospice home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main, Riverton, WY 82501.

Mr. Bower passed away on April 30, 2020 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY.

He was born on February 1, 1936, in Riverton, Wyoming, son of George and A. Louise (Cowen) Bower.

Ed graduated in 1954 from high school in Pavillion, Wyoming.

On January 7, 1966, he married Patsy L. Kemp in Gainesville, TN.

Ed worked for Shell Oil as a seismographer, Lucky Mac as a maintenance mechanic/welder in the mill and Fab Tech.

Mr. Bower was a member of the Eagles, Odd Fellows, FFA, where he won state championship in team dairy judging in 1953. He was also a baptized member of the Catholic faith.

Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Pat of Riverton; daughters, Shana Cassity and Tina Keele; 3 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; brother, Herb Bower.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathleen Whitaker, Susan Wilkerson, Margaret Wells.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.