County Revenue Projection set Tues. for Commissioners

The Fremont County Commission this Tuesday will hear revenue projections and the county’s assessed valuation numbers from Assessor Tara Berg and Treasurer Tom Majdic at it’s first meeting of May this Tuesday.

The five-members body will also hold a discussion on what is termed their “Phase 1” return to business with county offices reopened to the public.

The meeting will be streamed on the GoToMeeting App to satisfy requirements of the state’s Open Meeting Act.

The complete agenda and log in information to view the meeting is copied below: