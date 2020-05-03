City Council to Award Bid; Amend Contracts; Defer Skywest payments

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night will meet in regular session with six action items on the agenda.

According to the agenda (copied below) third and final reading is up for the Amended Excessive Acceleration ordinance, an amended lease with Union Wireless for equipment on Griffey Hill will be considered, a bid award will be considered for the East Sunset Street reconstruction and a contract to provide for solar power panels at the Riverton Senior Citizens and Community Center will be reviewed.

The Council will also be asked to allow SkyWest Airlines to defer the fourth quarter payments owed to the city for space at the Riverton Regional Airport Terminal and landing fees until the end of the year, due to the downturn in passengers due to the coronavirus impacts.

One final item for action is a lease for vending machines at the airport terminal from Admiral Beverages. As currently written the vending machines are not profitable and a reduction in payment is being requested.