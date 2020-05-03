$195.8 Million in SBA PPP loans granted in Wyoming

Update on the Paycheck Protection Program:

“The Small Business Administration (SBA) is working diligently to ensure that every qualified small business gets the support they need to retain their employees and continue serving our communities,” said Dan Nordberg, SBA’s Director of Rural Affairs and Region 8 Administrator in Denver.

Through May 1st, the Paycheck Protection Program (Round 2) has processed 2,211,791 loans valued at $175,743,247,908 with participation from over 5,432 lenders nationwide. “From that data, the overall average loan size is $79,000, a testament that these funds are getting to the smallest of small businesses and going to the entrepreneurs who need assistance the most. With funds still available, my team in Region VIII is working around the clock to continue our outreach to underserved areas, rural markets, and non-profit organizations to make sure those communities are aware of the resources at their disposal,” Nordberg said.



In Wyoming, there have been 4,222 applicants who have received a total of $195,828,589

For state by state breakdown of Paycheck Protection Program (Round 2) approvals, click this link: https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/PPP2%20Data%2005012020.pdf