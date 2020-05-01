WyomingPBS Recipient of Newman’s Own $20K Grant

WyomingPBS Foundation has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman. The award to WyomingPBS was made by Newman’s Own Foundation as part of its commitment to support independent media and facilitate open dialogue.

The grant to WyomingPBS will be used to enhance and support the efforts of the network to provide statewide news and public affairs coverage like Governor Mark Gordon’s weekly press conferences during the Covid-19 pandemic via live broadcast, livestream on our Facebook and YouTube channels and on our website – wyomingpbs.org. The funds will also enhance the regular series “Capitol Outlook,” including several Covid-19 related specials and coverage of upcoming Legislative Special Sessions.

WyomingPBS General Manager Terry Dugas shared, “We are thrilled to be one of several public television stations across the nation selected to receive our second matching grant from Newman’s Own Foundation. Their trust in our ability to keep Wyoming informed and entertained during this challenging time is both humbling and an incredible honor.”

WyomingPBS Foundation is dedicated to supporting the mission and efforts of Wyoming’s only public television station, WyomingPBS.

WyomingPBS is housed on the campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

For more information about Newman’s Own Foundation matching grant funds or any other questions regarding the WyomingPBS Foundation please contact Joanna Kail at 307-438-3429.