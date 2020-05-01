Window broken by BB pellet; Kids Caught Drinking Booze

Lander Police responded to 13 calls for service on Thursday. From the call blotter:

A window was shot out of a home on South Third Street. The suspected firearm is a BB gun.

Police are investigating a number of insufficient funds checks written in the Lander area.

Another unlocked car was entered and items take. The vehicle was parked at an address on Adams Street.

Two male juveniles having a drinking party at 2:45 Friday morning in an alley at Dabich and South 9th Street were caught and both were cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol.