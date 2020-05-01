State Parks To Open Camping to Residents May 15

Wyoming State Parks will partially reopen to camping for Wyoming residents beginning May 15. State Parks have remained open to day-use recreation but closed to camping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The busy camping season unofficially starts Memorial Day weekend; however, we are excited to announce that we have been working with the Governor’s office and the State Health Officer to get Wyoming residents camping in just over two weeks,” said Darin Westby, Director of Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources.

The decision to reopen out-of-state visitor camping will be continually reassessed by State Park management, and a future plan will be submitted to the Governor and State Health Officer as camping begins to open in surrounding states.

To ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, and in an effort to open parks to camping as quickly as possible, all camping will now require reservations. Not all campsites will be available due to designed social distancing. This will also ensure that only in-state residents can make reservations, provide instant communication through information on the reservation, and reduce cash handling by staff. The reservation system also decreases the stress of not knowing if you have a campsite to stay in before you leave your home.

Sites will not be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can still secure a spot without a prior reservation, but must do so through the reservation system upon arrival. For the safety of our staff and visitors, fee booths will remain closed and fee compliance and reservations will be verified by law enforcement.

Additionally, according to the approved plan, only single-unit campsites will be made available. Per Wyoming State Park Rules on camping units, and COVID-19 guidance, no more than 10 persons per site will be allowed. Cabins and yurts will be available for three-day reservations, Friday through Sunday. This will ensure each structure will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the next reservation.

Due to social distancing and CDC guidelines, all playgrounds, group shelters, group campsites, and some indoor facilities will remain closed to the public.

Social distancing recommendations shall also be adhered to while recreating at boat ramps, fish cleaning stations and other areas where people may congregate.

The public is reminded that this plan is subject to modification at any time due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation. This plan will change due to modifications to social distancing guidelines by the Governor and/or State Health Officer. We continue to request that people recreate responsibly so we can continue to remain open for all to enjoy.