Game and Fish investigates human-bear conflict

CODY– A man was injured this morning by a grizzly bear while shed antler hunting in Sunlight Basin northwest of Cody. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Upon notification, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department immediately responded to the area to assist Park County Search and Rescue and to begin an investigation.

The man was in the East Painter Creek drainage north of the Sunlight Basin Wildlife Habitat Management Area this morning when the encounter occurred. The investigation is ongoing, and Game and Fish personnel are still at the scene gathering further details.

“The safety of outdoor recreationists is always at the forefront of our minds,” said Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith. “Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”