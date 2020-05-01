Friday Night Cruise Fun and Fundraiser tonight

It’s Friday and you know that means the Friday Night Cruise through Riverton and Lander is again on tap.

Several community groups have stepped up to make this weekly event not only fun, but a chance to help out with food and fundraising in Riverton.

The Riverton High School Leadership debuts it’s “Donate & Cruise” tonight with funds collected going to the Eagle’s Hope Phase One Building project. Donation buckets will be at the Day’s Inn, Gordmans, Eagles Hope, Phil’s Dog Shack and Kusels at Broadway and Main.

The Riverton Lions Club is using tonight’s cruise to also collect food for the Christian Food Storehouse. Non perishable food items will be collected at the Hillcrest Baptist Church adjacent to the new Smith’s Fueling Station on West Main.

Joining the fun tonight is 1973 RHS graduate John Dilday who is coming to town and will be distributing $10,000 to help local sit-down restaurants that have been idled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Look for him and say thanks tonight.

Bus Drivers from Wind River Reservation schools will also be honored tonight.