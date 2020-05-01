Fair Springtacular cancelled; Hoping for County Fair later

Fremont County Fair General Manager Pat Hart announced today that the Springtacular, Jackpot Livestock Show and Carnival have been cancelled. The events were set for June 3-7.

Hart said the decision was reached after consultations with county health officials and under the Governor’s restrictions for large gatherings.

While disappointing, Hart said the decision, “is the right thing to do” under the circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As for the Fremont County Fair set July 25-August 1, Hart said planning would continue to make the 2020 Fair, “Spectacular.”

“We are hopeful that by taking this time to let the COVID-19 Virus pass, that we will be be able to have the Fremont County Fair that we all know and love,” she said. “However, we want you all to know that no matter what the next few months bring or what restrictions we may have, we will make the most out of the current situation and give you some form of fair that will be a memory maker.”