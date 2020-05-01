Child on Bicycle Bitten by Dog; 100 in Detention Center

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center receive 38 calls for service on Thursday, including 13 ambulance calls and two fire calls. No one was booked into the Detention Center which has an inmate population it is responsible for of 100 individuals.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A child riding a bicycle at the Cozy Court Mobile Home Park on East Monroe was attacked and bitten by a dog. The child received minor injuries from the bit. The dog was unable to be located.

Two complaints of domestic violence were reported over the past 24 hours and there were multiple reports of cattle on roadways received.