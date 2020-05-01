CARES Act Funding Support for Arts Organizations

The Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, has developed a COVID-19 support grant for arts organizations in Wyoming.

Applications are now open and the deadline to submit an application is Fri., May 15 at 5 p.m. MST.

The purpose of the CARES Act funding for arts organizations is to preserve jobs and stabilize organizations. These funds will be distributed as a one-time grant to eligible organizations. The Wyoming Arts Council is committed to dispersing funds in a way that has the maximum impact where there is maximum need. The eligibility requirements and application process is therefore different than other Arts Council grant applications. Organizations will be asked to demonstrate eligibility and sufficient need. Organizations that have suffered substantial financial or personnel losses as a result of COVID-19 are encouraged to apply.

“Many arts organizations around Wyoming are facing unprecedented challenges right now as events and programs are cancelled due to COVID-19. These organizations provide important resources for arts learning, community engagement, and create spaces where people want to live, work, and play. The creative sector which these organizations support is crucial to our state. We are grateful to have received CARES Act funding through the NEA and hope to get funds to arts organizations quickly to help strengthen the important work they do.” said Michael Lange, Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director.

Funding decisions will be based on the completeness of the application, sufficient demonstration of need, and impact on the organization and the community served.

Organizations that meet the eligibility and demonstrate sufficient need are guaranteed to receive a minimum of $5,000. With a limited amount of funding available, the amount above that figure will be dependent on the number of eligible applicants. There is no match required. Organizations will be required to complete a final report by December 31, 2020 explaining how the funds were used.

The application was designed to be simplified in order to get money into the hands of arts organizations as quickly as possible. For full eligibility details and to apply visit: https://forms.gle/Ve8HBcxDWktT2uwz5. Applicants without a Google account should open the application in a Chrome browser window.

For more information, please visit the Wyoming Arts Council website or contact Michael Lange at michael.lange@wyo.gov or 307-275-4476.