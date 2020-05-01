Another break-in at W. Main Pit Stop; Check Fraud noted

NOTE: There was no report received from the Riverton Police Department on Friday morning…

Riverton Police responded to 16 calls for service on Tuesday and 27 calls for service on Wednesday. Items of note from the call blotter:

The West Main Pit Stop reported early Tuesday that a large plate glass window was broken out in an attempt to enter the building. It is the second break-in reported in the past two weeks at that location. The incident is under investigation.

RPD assisted the fire department with an electrical smell and smoke on Kinnikinnick Drive on Wednesday.

A check fraud from three bad checks totaling $985.81 was reported from the 700 block of North Federal.

An unknown subject was reportedly trying to enter a home in the 600 block of West Park Street by taking off window screens in the back of the home. A report is pending.

A vehicle crashed into a pole at the South Federal Pit Stop Travel Center and an ambulance was summoned at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday night.

Arrests/Citations

Letster Lietz, 60, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Theron Whitaker, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Reckless Endangerment

Larry Schaller, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.