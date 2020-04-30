WY132 highway paving scheduled to resume Monday, May 4

Asphalt paving operations are scheduled to resume Monday, May 4, on the Blue Sky Highway improvement project north of Lander between US287 and Ethete.

The paving subcontractor, McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, will pave a small area on Plunkett Road Monday, then will move its operations to the south end of Blue Sky Highway (WY132).

“The second two-inch layer of asphalt paving work begins Monday,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “Seeding and reclamation, delineator installation, and a chip seal to the roadway will hopefully wrap up the project by the end of June.”

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

With the warmer spring weather, prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander and several subcontractors mobilized to the project in early April to restart work on cattleguards, concrete irrigation structures, the pedestrian pathway between Ethete and Wyoming Indian Elementary School, highway accesses to private residences, and fencing.

High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander is the prime contractor on the $14.63 million WY132 improvement project. Improvements have included grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on 7 miles of WY132 north of Lander.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project are available at #abetterbluesky.

Blue Sky access work 4-30-2020 WYDOT