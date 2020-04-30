“Santa Johnny” donating to Local Restaurants, Friday Night Cruise

“Santa Johnny”, aka John Dilday is coming to town and he’s dropping off $10,000 to help support our “local, sit down restaurant’s.” John is an Riverton High School alumni with the class of ’73 and his donation is on behalf of the RHS All Class Reunion that will be held at the Riverton Country Club on July 17 & 18. Santa Johnny will be coming to Riverton Friday night for the cruise, be sure to watch for him!

“Johnny called me last weekend and after a bit of brainstorming this is how we decided to spend Santa’s generous donation. We will be running the donation’s through the RHS All Class Reunion. In addition to Santa Johnny’s donation, other organizations have stepped to the plate,” said coordinator Julie Buller. They are:

Riverton Ranger- prepared & printed the $20 Wally Bucks & PSA

First Interstate Bank- $1,250

Wyoming Community Bank- $1,000

Wind River Development Group- $1,000

IDEA, Inc.- $1,500

KCWC 88.1- PSA’s

County 10- PSA

Wyotoday.com and Wind River Radio Network- PSA’s

The funds raised selling the Wally Bucks will be donated to 3 non-profit organizations in Riverton: Local Veteran’s Hall, Riverton Medical District and Eagles Hope.

Buller said “we now have $14,750 that will be distributed to the local restaurant’s. The Ranger printed $20 Wally Bucks that will be sold for $10 to consumers at two locations during the Friday Night Cruise; local Veteran’s, in full uniform, will be selling in front of the downtown Post Office and Riverton Medical District will be selling at the Java Java parking lot. Folks should be able to easily slip off the “main drag” at each of these locations to make their purchases. Folks will select which restaurant they would like to purchase Wally Bucks from and there are limited Wally Bucks for each participating restaurant, first come, first serve. CASH ONLY, no checks or credit cards.”

“It’s a win win for Riverton; $14,750 going to local restaurant’s, the consumer gets 50% discount to eat out at their favorite restaurant’s and 3 non-profit organizations receive money for their respective organizations. Please come out Friday night, with “cash” in hand and help support your hometown,” said Buller