North Federal Boulevard project cleanup scheduled to begin Monday

Cleanup, concrete sealing, asphalt patching, topsoil placement and installation of one manhole is scheduled to begin Monday, May 4, on the $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project in Riverton.

“Drivers should expect a single lane rolling closure as this work begins on Monday,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “Initial work will be cleanup, including rock picking and slope blending along the new sidewalks.

“71 Construction (of Riverton) plans to start asphalt patching activities behind the sidewalks on May 11, weather permitting,” Scheidemantel said. “Prime contractor S&S Builders LLC, will be coming in at a later date to seal the centerline of North Federal between Washington Avenue and Webbwood Road, repair the asphalt pavement in front of Walmart, and complete placement of one manhole near the Sunset Drive/North Federal intersection.”