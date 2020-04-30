Mar 14, 1957 – Apr 26, 2020

LaVonne Walters, 63, of Riverton passed away at her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

LaVonne Marie Melaney was born on March 14, 1957 in Bozeman, MT to Charles Richard and Janet (Kline) Melaney. LaVonne grew up in Bozeman and graduated from Bozeman High School. While in high school she was an outstanding track and basketball athlete.

She lived in Belgrade, MT before moving to Alaska where she lived a number of years before moving to Riverton, WY in 1987.

LaVonne was a kitchen manager at Homestead Assisted Living Center, and Wind River Job Corps before she was forced to retire due to illness.

LaVonne was the best cook ever and was an amazing gardener. She was an avid reader and could always be found with a book. In her younger years she was a passionate dart player and went to many tournaments and won several time at the state level.

She is survived by her son, Calvin Melaney; daughter, Gwenith Wachter; step-daughter, Megan Fish; brother, Charles “Bud: Melaney; sisters, Laura (Tod) Amble, Nancy (Tom) Sheets, Katie Melaney, Linda Melaney, and Susan Melaney; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Walters, Jr; father, Charles Melaney; and mother, Janet Kober.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

