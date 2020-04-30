Kenny Sailors Story to Once Again be Available Online on Friday, May 1

The life of University of Wyoming basketball legend Kenny Sailors has been beautifully captured in the film JUMP SHOT THE KENNY SAILORS STORY. For those who may have missed the online premiere of the film earlier this month, the film will once again be available to watch online on Friday, May 1, 2020.



Distributor Aspiration Entertainment has also announced the “Play it Forward” Campaign that enables individuals and groups to gift the film to others.



After a limited premiere exclusively on the pioneering VOD platform ALTAVOD ( www.altavod.com), JUMP SHOT today announced a “Play It Forward” campaign to fulfill the interest by individuals, coaches, and organizations to gift the film to others.



To rent the film and “Play It Forward,” please visit, http://www.jumpshotmovie.com/ and follow JUMP SHOT for updates on ticket information, group screenings and more:



Executive produced by Stephen Curry, JUMP SHOT is the award-winning documentary that uncovers the inspiring true story of Kenny Sailors, the forgotten basketball legend who developed, pioneered, and popularized what we now know as the modern-day jump shot.



The April 16-18 digital premiere recorded hundreds of thousands of unique visitors to the movie’s website and included support from NBA legends, players, personalities, and celebrities.



Created by distributor Aspiration Entertainment, the “Play It Forward” initiative — inspired by the term “pay it forward” that encourages generosity — enables individuals and groups to gift the film to others at www.jumpshotmovie.com . Gifts of the film can range from one to several thousand.



“From major national organizations and churches to high school coaches, we’re receiving requests for a simple way to share the incredible story and themes of the film with others,” said Erik Lokkesmoe, president of Aspiration Entertainment. “Play It Forward is a partnership with Altavod and Jump Shot that matches the purpose and power of Kenny’s story: always putting others first.”



Introducing his never-before seen ‘leaping one-hander’ to the masses on a national level, Kenny quickly grew to be a fan favorite while leading his Wyoming Cowboys to the NCAA Championship in Madison Square Garden in 1943. But after serving his country in WW2 and playing in an unstable, emerging league now known as the NBA, Kenny disappeared into the Alaskan wilderness only to be forgotten by the sport he helped pioneer. Now, nearly sixty years later, the multitude of people he has touched along the way have forced Kenny’s humble reemergence. Kenny was not only an NBA pioneer, but also a coach, high school teacher, champion for female athletes, marine, true cowboy and homesteader in the Alaskan frontier, a father, husband, and man of faith.



The documentary features intimate interviews with a host of basketball legends including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Fennis Dembo, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Lou Carnesecca, Kiki Vandeweghe, and many more.



JUMP SHOT made its world premiere at SXSW and has won the Grand Jury Prize for Best

Documentary at deadCENTER Film Festival and the Audience Award at Heartland International Film Festival and Hill Country Film Festival.



JUMP SHOT is directed by Jacob Hamilton, executive produced by Stephen Curry, Jim Hamilton, Dave Beathard, Melissa Neugebauer, Ryan Munson, Brenda Robinson, and Mary Beth Minnis and produced by Russell Wayne Groves, Jacob Hamilton, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith, Ty Clark, Andrew Lee and Unanimous Media.



Website – http://www.jumpshotmovie.com



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/jumpshotmovie/



Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jumpshotmovie/



Twitter – https://twitter.com/jumpshotmovie



