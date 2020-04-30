Breaking News

Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake Lodge closed for the summer season

Article Updated: April 30, 2020
The Teton Mountain Range from the Great Room at the Jackson Lake Lodge. Both the Jackson LakeLodge and Jenny Lake Lodge will be closed for the upcoming summer season. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

(Jackson Hole News And Guide via the Cowboy State News Network) — Officials say some lodges and other offerings at Grand Teton National Park are not expected to open for the  summer season to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the Grand Teton Lodge Company announced Tuesday that Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge are not expected to open this year. Many other facilities’ opening dates have been postponed or canceled.

Both Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks remains closed to the public to discourage travel and tourism amid the pandemic. It is unclear when the parks are expected to reopen.

