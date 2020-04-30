Identity Theft reported; Parrot rescued

Lander Police responded to 10 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call blotter:

A Lander resident reported their identity had been stolen and that their Social Security Number was being used by someone to work in the State of Illinois. The theft is under investigation by the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department rescued a parrot who had flown up into a tree on Fremont Street.

Two bicycles that were not locked up were stolen from a yard on Canyon Street overnight.

Arrests/Citations

Eugene Ridgley, 58, Ethete, Citation issued for Trespassing