Complaint filed on Teton County Restrictions

A Teton County businessman has filed a complaint with the United States Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne challenging restrictions enacted by the Teton County Public Health Officer and the Teton County Commissioners in their efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

Maurice W. Jones, and several other individuals, claim the orders “basically puts us under house arrest” and claims the restrictions are unconstitutional and violate their civil rights.

The Teton County Public Health Order (20-4) is more stringent that the state’s orders, as it essentially is a “stay-at-home” order that limits gatherings to only individuals within the same household, with exceptions…”

Jones and his co-signers claim the action is a “taking” without due process that deprives them the right to assemble and denies them a right to make a living.

The Teton County order is the most restrictive in the state of Wyoming. Unlike many other states, Governor Mark Gordon resisted calls to enact a stay at home order, but restrictions were place on some business categories and gatherings of at least 10 individuals.