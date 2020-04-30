Another break-in at W. Main Pit Stop; Check Fraud noted

Riverton Police responded to 16 calls for service on Tuesday and 27 calls for service on Wednesday. Items of note from the call blotter:

The West Main Pit Stop reported early Tuesday that a large plate glass window was broken out in an attempt to enter the building. It is the second break-in reported in the past two weeks at that location. The incident is under investigation.

RPD assisted the fire department with an electrical smell and smoke on Kinnikinnick Drive on Wednesday.

A check fraud from three bad checks totaling $985.81 was reported from the 700 block of North Federal.

An unknown subject was reportedly trying to enter a home in the 600 block of West Park Street by taking off window screens in the back of the home. A report is pending.

A vehicle crashed into a pole at the South Federal Pit Stop Travel Center and an ambulance was summoned at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday night.

Arrests/Citations

Letster Lietz, 60, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Theron Whitaker, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Reckless Endangerment

Larry Schaller, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.