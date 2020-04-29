Warmest Temperatures of the year expected today

Above normal temps will occur today and tomorrow this week, which could enhance mountain snowmelt and lead to increased water levels in local rivers and creeks, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

Highs today in the Wind River Basin include 68 forecast for Dubois, 74 for Jeffrey City, 75 for Lander, 76 for Riverton, and 79 for Shoshoni and Thermopolis. Skies will be sunny today becoming mostly cloudy on Thursday with a 20 percent chance of moisture through Friday.