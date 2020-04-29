They’ll get to walk the stage at RHS Graduation

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith told the school board Tuesday night that RHS Seniors will have the opportunity to walk across the stage to collect their diplomas on May 17th.

Griffith said this graduation ceremony will be unlike any other in the schools history as the grads will be lined up in vehicles, drive to the stage in front of the school’s main entrance, get out wearing their cap and gown, collect their diploma, have photos taken, and then return to their car and to a designated parking spot. After the last graduate crosses the stage, the entire class will form a motorcade and parade from the school through downtown and back again.

Griffith said the only individuals allowed at the ceremony will be the graduate and family members who will ride along in the student’s vehicle.

The entire ceremony will be broadcast live on the Wind River Radio Network’s KTAK, 93.9 for other friends and family to listen in, and using video equipment from Wyotoday.com, will be streamed on the RHS Facebook page.

The school’s complete plan, as it is contemplated today, is copied below. Some aspects of the plan are subject to change. The final plan will be solidified before the May 17th date.