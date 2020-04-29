State to begin re-opening on Friday in limited capacity; Local Covid-19 cases over 100

With increased testing and more contact tracing being done locally, more positive cases of the Coronavirus are being discovered. Today’s Fremont County number of positive cases has reached 101 cases with eight more probable cases. Statewide, total positive Covid-19 cases number 396 with 140 more probable cases.

Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee said contact tracing “is a large painstaking task that is critical for public safety. We are getting a clearer picture of the extensive inroads this virus has made into our communities.”

He again reiterated the importance of staying home if feeling ill, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a social distance of six feet between yourself and others and by wearing a mask.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon said that effective Friday, May 1, modified public health orders will allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions designed to minimize public health risk from COVID-19. This is one part of a phased approach to easing restrictions, which also includes easing restrictions on day cares.

The modified orders and the operational guidelines for these businesses are available on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website, https://covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders

