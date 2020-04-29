Riverton now with 42 Cases of the Coronavirus

Fremont County tested positives for COVID-19 as of today is 101 individuals. The Wyoming Department of Health Site lists 8 probable positives for Fremont County which means those people were in close proximity to a confirmed positive.



Positive Cases by community:

Arapaho 7

Ethete 12

Ft. Washakie 7

Hudson 1

Lander 27

Riverton 42

St. Stevens 3

In addition, there was a positive patient in Dubois but that test was sent in by Teton County and not included in our count above. Also 2 cases have not been specified to a location which explains the difference in totals between 101 and town numbers.

We are watching trends in all the metrics suggested by Dr. Harrist at the Wyoming Department of Health to evaluate our local trends. Those metrics are:

• Percent of cases attributed to community spread

• Percent of all tests that are positive

• Total coronavirus-related admissions

• Overall Hospital bed availability

• ICU bed availability

Until the trends in our metrics support a loosening of restrictions, please put on a mask when you venture out in public, observe social distancing, and wash your hands frequently. Stay safe and protect others. Thank you.

Location data from 4/28/20

–Fremont County Incident Management Team for Covid-19 Response