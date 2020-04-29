Lander among state leaders in response to U.S. Census

Wyoming residents who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census and received their initial invitations and paper questionnaires will receive one more postcard reminder encouraging them to self-respond. Households will receive this reminder postcard in the mail between April 27-May 9.

Census takers will begin visiting addresses that do not respond on their own to collect responses in person. Responding now either online, by phone or by mail to the 2020 Census will minimize the need for a census taker to visit your home later this year.

Nationally, more than 79 million households have now responded to the 2020 Census taking the nationwide self-response rate to 53.7 percent. Wyoming households continue to step up and participate, pushing the Wyoming statewide self-response total to 44.8 percent.

Among cities in the state, Lander has the seventh highest response rate at 59.2 percent. Cheyenne has the best response rate in Wyoming at 62.9 percent.