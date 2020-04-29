Andre-Flanagan confirmed as FCSD#25 Superintendent

At 8:23 p.m. Tuesday night, on a motion by Carl Manning and a second by nearly every other board member, Joanne Andre-Flanagan was approved to be the Riverton School District’s new Superintendent effective July 1st. Andre-Flanagan will replace current Superintendent Terry Snyder who is retiring from the job after nine years serving the district.

“I appreciate the opportunity and I’ll work hard for the board and the district,” she said. Andre-Flanagan is the current Assistant Superintendent.

Flanagan, at right via Zoom image





Board Vice-Chairman Carl Manning, during discussion, said the board conducted thorough evaluations of each of the four finalists and he said they were all very, competent candidates. “It was unique having to do it (interviews) on Zoom, in this time of crisis, but we struggled through it, we made a good choice.”

Tuesday’s regular school board meeting was held half-and-half on line via the Internet’s Zoom application and in person. Five of the school board members attended at the Central Office boardroom, and two others, plus staff members, joined via the Internet for a full quorum of members.