Weed & Pest Ready to Assist Land Management Goals

Source: Fremont County Weed and Pest Newsletter – April 2020

The summer season is almost here. With the unique challenges the COVID19 virus has brought into our lives, the enjoyment of a typical spring season has been severely dampened. However, there is always a light shining through the doom and gloom if you look for it. Your yard, garden, pasture, or hay field goals can be great “therapy”, and an excellent reason to enjoy some fresh air outdoors while “social distancing”!

Fremont County Weed & Pest is here to help you achieve your land management goals, while helping to keep everyone as safe as possible during this difficult time. We have structured our sales and rentals to limit any “in person contact”. That certainly doesn’t mean we can’t help you. We want to hear from you and help you achieve your land management goals.

Our small community is one of strength and compassion, and it shows now more than ever! These are tough times, so please be kind and patient with each other. You might be the smile or waive that makes the day better for someone…we’re all doing the best we can. Take care of yourselves and more importantly, each other..

–Bob Shellard