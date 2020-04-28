This Week’s Cowboy Capsule features the Safety Dance

University of Wyoming Athletics “Cowboy Capsule” for this week will feature a rebroadcast of Wyoming Football’s 2016 victory over No. 13 ranked Boise State on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The television rebroadcast will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics on Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m., Mountain Time.

The 2016 win over Boise State was one of the most exciting victories in the history of War Memorial Stadium. Entering the final 1:38 of the game, the two teams were tied at 28-28. Who could forget what happened next when senior nose tackle Chase Appleby broke through the Boise State defense and knocked the ball loose from Bronco quarterback Brett Rypien at the Boise State one-yard line. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety in what would prove to be the winning two points for the Cowboys in their 30-28 win.

Chase Appleby performs the “Safety Dance” after Boise State lost the ball through the back of the endzone late in the game to give Wyoming a 30-28 win over the ranked Broncos. Wyovision image.

Chase Appleby and former Cowboy defensive end Josiah Hall, who famously broke out into what will be remembered forever as the ‘Safety Dance”, will both be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast to share their memories of that game with fans.

Future rebroadcasts of Wyoming games are listed below, with additional games to be announced at later dates.

Cowboy Capsules Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday, April 29, 7 p.m., 2016 Wyoming Football’s Home Victory over Boise State

Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m., 2016 Wyoming Football’s Home Victory over San Diego State

Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m., 2007 Cowgirl Basketball’s WNIT Championship Victory over Wisconsin in the Arena-Auditorium

Wednesday, May 20, 7 p.m., 2002 Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s Mountain West Championship Clinching Victory over Utah in the Arena-Auditorium