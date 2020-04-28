Sep 20, 1943 – Apr 26, 2020

Graveside memorial services for Robert “Bob” Gene Roseno, 76, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Mr. Roseno passed away on April 26, 2020 at his home in Riverton, Wy.

He was born on September 20, 1943, in Minot, North Dakota, son of Oscar Disserud and Millie Roseno. He grew up in Parshall and New Town, North Dakota.

On March 7, 1965, Bob married Helen L. Pedersen in Alexander, North Dakota. The couple moved to Riverton, Wyoming, where they have remained for the past 50 years.

Mr. Roseno spent many years working in the oilfield industry and truck driving.

He enjoyed spending his time water skiing, welding, 4-wheeling, and mechanicing. He also loved teasing his grandchildren as well as talking on the phone and later in life, fixing things from his telephone.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Roseno; son, Steven and Denise Roseno; daughter, Deborah and Benjamin Kister all of Riverton; 5 grandchildren, Joseph, Andrea and Emily Roseno, Karissa and Kasandra Kister; Step grandchildren: Stephanie Vospette, Tyson, Megan, and Joshua Kister.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnny Roseno.

