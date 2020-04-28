New Scam arrived in Lander

Lander Police received 10 calls for service on Monday, including:

A new scam has hit Lander from foreign shores that includes graphic texts and requests to call a number. The texts are considered a type of threat. The LPD made a report and suggests anyone receiving such texts to ignore them.

A Lander business that received a bad check contacted the subject to collect the debt and received an obscenity in reply. Possible charges are pending.

There were no arrests or citations issued in the past 24 hours.