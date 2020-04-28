Lander Poet’s “A Tasty Sip” Inspiration for Cowboy Poetry Week Poster

My poem “A Tasty Sip” was selected as an ArtSpur poem by cowboypoetry.com (Bar D Ranch) for Cowboy Poetry Week.

A TASTY SIP

by Jean Mathisen Haugen

That water tastes cool and soothing,

as the early morning light

dances on the moving water

as if it was pushed by sprites.

The horse is cooling off some

and the cowboy gazes across the hills,

where he has worked for many years,

with bucks. and bumps and spills.

Some ranch water has a little manure

from the cows that have passed through,

but that ‘ole horse doesn’t care,

for it tastes good through and through.

He raises his head to swallow it

and the cowboy grins at his moves–

he, himself, would like to take a dip,

but all that would only prove,

cooling off for a little bit

and the sun would dry his clothes,

but if it’s a real cool morning,

the chills would come in droves!

It’s time to get on back to work,

and the sun is rising high now–

so he and his horse move on out

to round up an ornery old cow.

© 2020, Jean Mathisen Haugen