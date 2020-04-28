GoFundMe Set Up: Headstones for the Wheeler Family

Family members of three Fremont County residents that have passed after their family was affected by the COVID 19 Virus, are asking the community for help raising funds to purchase headstones for their loved ones.

The GoFundMe page reads, “We would like to raise money for our 3 loved ones who lost their battle to COVID-19 from the Wind River Indian Reservation. All three passed away on April 20, 2020. Gloria was the first to pass, followed by her loving husband Lawerence, 38 minutes later. They were together fighting for their lives at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Later that night their daughter Dawn also passed away while in Lander Sagewest Hospital. They were three of the first Northern Arapaho Tribal members who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Ha’hou (Thank you)



To donate, follow the GoFundMe below…