Scammers get $1K; Paycheck stolen, cashed; Motel room TV and amenities taken

Friday through Sunday Blotter…

A window in a garage in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue was broken out causing between $300 and $400.

A man allegedly exposed himself to workers at the Rocky Mountain Mudd on North Federal Friday morning.

A Riverton resident on East Adams reported Friday morning that he was scammed out of $1,085 by someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. Police warn residents not to send money or personal information to anyone not known to them.

A theft of a paycheck from a mailbox in the 1700 block of North Federal was reported Friday afternoon. The stolen check for $629 was cashed at a local bank.

A vehicle versus a pot hole crash was reported in the 1800 block of South Federal Saturday evening. Damage was such that a wrecker was called to tow the vehicle.

Police were advised the subjects who rented a room at a motel in the 1000 block of North Federal left and took furnishings with them, including a television set, coffee makers and blankets. The theft is under investigation.

An assault between eight individuals allegedly involving nunchucks, knives and pipes was reported Sunday evening in the 1200 block of East Park. Four men and four women were reportedly involved.

Family members reported medications left over from their late mother’s home were stolen from the 1000 block of Lincoln Street.

Arrests/Citations

An 18-year-old male from Riverton was issued a citation for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol.

A 23-year-old male from Lander was issued a citation for fighting in public.

Joseph Brokenleg, 27, Arapahoe, Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Battery.

Erika Antelope, 29,Riverton, Arrested. Aggravated Assault and Battery.

Tyrel Bell, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Francheska Rodriguez, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Rachel Antelope, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.