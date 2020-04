THURSDAY’s Blotter:

A gas drive off was reported Thursday from the 1100 block of North Federal by a silver or white Ford Edge with tinted windows. The total was $19.78.

Police are reviewing video evidence of two instances of gasoline being siphoned out of two company vehicles parked in the 100 block of South Fifth East.

Arrests/Citations:

Houston Headley, 52, Ethete. Arrested. Public Intoxication.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.