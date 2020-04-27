Mar 8, 1959 – Apr 25, 2020

Private family services will be held for Emma Jean Lamebear, 61, who passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Morning Star Manor in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Emma was born on March 8, 1959 in Clinton, Oklahoma, daughter of Charles and Merle (Little Thunder) Lamebear. She was raised in Canton, Oklahoma by her grandmother, Daisy Little Thunder. She graduated from Canton High in 1978, and then moved to Wyoming and made it her home until her passing.

She was an accomplished beadworker and artist. Emma loved to read, draw, play cards and watch her favorite movies. Her most cherished title was being a grandma.

Survivors include her daughter, Brittney (Herb) Augustine; grandchildren, Dinayla, Herb III and Amaryllis Augustine; brother, Charles “Chuck” (Cora) Lamebear, Jr.; sister, June Lamebear; nieces, Cora Lamebear, Melanie Felter, Erica (Russel) Lamebear, Francis Chrystal Felter (Brian), Sharon Felter; nephews, Cory Lamebear (Mountain), Clifford “Sweety” Lamebear, Jr.; Lawrence Felter; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews from the Little Thunder family; familes from Lame Deer, MT and Oklahoma; Big Medicine, Elk-Shoulder, Medicine Bird.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Merle Lamebear; grandma Daisy Little Thunder; sisters, Mary Lamebear and Linda Armour; brother, Clifford Lamebear; niece, Daisy June Felter and nephews, Cody Lamebear and Spc. Clint Lamebear.

