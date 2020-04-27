Children Left Alone; Debit Card Fraud Reported

An attempted burglary was reported by someone attempting to steal quarters from laundry machines at an apartment building on South 1st Street.

The Department of Family Services was called out twice over the weekend. Once about a five-year-old child that was left home alone on Friday and once for a two-year-old child who was outside alone.

A Lander resident reported someone used their debit card to purchase a computer in Florida. The victim’s bank indicated they would handle the loss.

A vehicle struck and killed a deer on Highway 789 at Chittum Road. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

Arrests/Citations

Roddeen Ingawanup, 52, Fort Washakie, Cited for Suspended Drivers License, No Vehicle Registration and No Insurance.

Katlyn Higinbotham, 21, Lander, Cited. Dog at Large.

Bronco Lonebear, 24, Cited. Interference.

Chance Foutz, 20, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Eluding Police, Possession of Marijuana, and “numerous traffic violations.”