Feb 19, 1985 – Apr 23, 2020

Calvin Francis “Jabbo” Friday (Indian name- ho’nookee bee’eiht- Red Rock) began his spiritual journey on April 23, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 35 years old. Calvin was born on Feb. 19, 1985 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Family Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

In his younger years he began to ride his BMX bike, meeting new friends who also loved to ride. They would meet and ride together in the streets, backyards, parking lots and basically any place possible until a skate park was developed. After many years of BMX riding with his friends he advanced his skill level and began riding with a group of professional BMX riders. They would ride all over the big city with the BMX Magazine covering their riding. He was very excited when he gained two amateur sponsor’s “Animal and Cult”.

He enjoyed working at Noland Construction as a heavy equipment operator where he met some of his closest friends. He also enjoyed barbequing, having a few with friends, watching UFC fights, listening to music, attending concerts, spending time with his family and most of all being with his son Anton.

He is survived by his mother; Rena Brown, son; Anton Defa and friend Callie Defa, grandmothers; Flossie Brown and Eva Meade, uncle; Dr. Lon and Nancy Lewis, god daughter; Kiyana Haukaas “Pugs”, Dena Lee, Melody Willaims, best friend Kelton Kaddas, grandfather Wayne Brown and the Oldman and Addison families.

He was preceded in death by his dad; Arlen Chingman, aunt; Jean Brown, uncles; Leonard Gosney, Joe, Larry, Donald Brown, grandparents; Francis and Delephine Brown, Ione Hruza, Joseph and Dorothy Brown, brothers; Byron Joe Brown “Bullfrog”, Dawson Mayette Smith, and Greg Reighard

