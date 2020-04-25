Oakley Enters the Arena for HD 55 State House Race

News release from the candidate

Ember Oakley proudly announces her candidacy for the Wyoming House of Representatives for Riverton’s House District 55.

Oakley is the Assistant Fremont County Attorney and has been prosecuting crimes in Riverton since 2011. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas A&M University in 1998 and from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2009.

She serves currently on the Wyoming Community College Commission, appointed by Governor Mark Gordon in 2019.

Oakley is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, and a lifelong Republican. As such, she fights for the strong conservative principles held dear by most Wyoming residents.

The Oakley family has deep Fremont County roots. Oakley’s father, Chuck Oakley, graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1962. Ember graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1994. Her mother, Eileen Oakley, was the Fremont County Assessor for many years.

Since graduating from law school, Oakley has devoted her career to and made her home in Riverton, where the people’s strength and resilience inspire her daily.

She has been active in her community and in the Republican party for a decade, has been an elected Republican precinct committeewoman since 2010, and has served as a delegate at the County and State Conventions. She is active in Fremont County Republican Women, in which she served as the vice president.

Oakley has a groundswell of support from leaders in Fremont County and the state, who know of her values, work ethic and energy. These people include the County Attorney, Patrick LeBrun, Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee, Senators Ogden Driskill and Tara Nethercott, and Representatives Lloyd Larsen and Bob Nicholas, among others.

The Wyoming Legislature will have hard work to do in the days, months and even years to come in maintaining a fiscally conservative policy while ensuring that the state government is in working order. Oakley commits to working diligently with the Legislature and the Governor on this critical issue.

“I humbly ask for your support and look forward to discussing the issues that are important to you in the months ahead,” she said.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 3, 2010. Please Vote!

Ember Oakley

Candidate for Wyoming House of Representatives, District 55

1113 Fairview Dr.

Riverton, WY

(307) 349-0222

Facebook: Ember Oakley for Wyoming

Website: oakleyforwyoming.com (coming soon!)

Email: emberoakley@gmail.com