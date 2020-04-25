Casper’s Wilson picked by the Bengals in NFL Draft

Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson was selected as the first pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson becomes the 10th highest overall NFL Draft pick by a Wyoming Cowboy in school history. He is also the highest NFL Draft pick of a Wyoming Cowboy who also is a native of the state of Wyoming.

The previous highest selection in the NFL Draft of a Wyoming native, who also played for the Cowboys, was running back Jerry Hill back in 1961, when he was the seventh selection in the third round by the Baltimore Colts. Hill was a native of Lingle, Wyo.

Wilson’s senior season he became recognized as one of the nation’s top linebackers. He was selected as one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award. He earned First Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, Second Team All-American from USA Today and Third Team All-American from Associated Press.

He ended his career with 421 career tackles to rank No. 4 in both Wyoming school history and Mountain West Conference history. His consistency throughout his career was evidenced by the fact that he became only the fourth player in Wyoming history to record three 100-tackle seasons in a career (105 in 2019, 103 in 2018 and 119 in 2017).

Wilson ranked No. 1 among active FBS players in the nation in 2019 in career solo tackles (253) and No. 2 in career total tackles (421). He was the leader of a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 11 in the FBS in scoring defense (17.8 points per game allowed), No. 11 in rushing defense (107.1 yards per game allowed) and No. 6 in red-zone defense (68.9 percent).

He enjoyed his biggest games against Wyoming’s toughest opponents, recording 13 tackles in a 37-31 win over Missouri and making 10 tackles in a 17-20 overtime loss at Boise State. His stats for his senior season included: 105 total tackles, 62 solo tackles, four interceptions, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Wilson was named a team captain for his third consecutive year and joined former teammate Marcus Epps as Wyoming’s only three-time team captains in the modern era of Cowboy Football. Wilson started every game of his college career — 52 consecutive starts from the first game of his redshirt freshman season to the final game of his senior season. He earned Academic All-Mountain West honors for the fourth consecutive year in 2019.

Wilson helped lead the Wyoming Cowboys to an 8-5 record and victory in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans

Arizona Bowl. It marked Wyoming’s fourth consecutive bowl-eligible season and third bowl appearance during his career.

Wilson becomes the 10th highest selection by a Wyoming Cowboy in NFL Draft history. There have been three Cowboys selected in the first round and six selected in the second round. Wilson is the fifth Poke to be selected in the third round, and the highest UW selection in the third round.

Wilson’s selection marks the fourth consecutive year that at least one Wyoming Cowboy has been selected in the NFL Draft and the fifth year in the last six NFL Drafts that at least one Poke has been selected in the Craig Bohl-era.

Former Wyoming linebacker Mark Nzeocha was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently with the San Francisco 49ers and played in last year’s Super Bowl. Cowboy running back Brian Hill (fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, now with the Atlanta Falcons) and offensive lineman Chase Roullier (sixth round by the Washington Redskins) were drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the 2018 NFL Draft, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen became the highest NFL Draft pick in school history when the Buffalo Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the first round. In 2019, Marcus Epps was selected by the Minnesota Vikings, he is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several other Cowboys are also currently listed on NFL rosters, including: Austin Fort (TE, Denver Broncos), Rico Gafford (WR, Las Vegas Raiders), Tashaun Gipson (S, Houston Texans), Carl Granderson (DE, New Orleans Saints), Jacob Hollister (TE, Seattle Seahawks), Mike Purcell (NT, Denver Broncos), Andrew Wingard (S, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Eddie Yarbrough (DE, Minnesota Vikings).

