Vote Centers Approved for upcoming elections

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese announced this week her plan to initiate “vote centers” for the coming primary and general elections this year. In a report to the county commissioners, copied in its entirety below, Freese said all voting would be done in eight locations across the county. The move was being made, she said, to cut costs and because there is a continuing lack of election judges to staff the county’s 32 precincts.

Vote Centers will allow any registered voter to vote at any of the eight locations.

Vote Center locations are:

• Dubois School Administration Building

• Kinnear Fire Hall

• Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center

• Riverton Fairgrounds (Fremont Center)

• Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, Lander Valley High School, Lander

• Fort Washakie School Wrestling Room

• Arapahoe Charter School

• Wyoming Indian High School

Freese also said that absentee voting provides the option of voting at a time that is convenient to the voter. She also said Early voting provides a polling experience of running a ballot through the same machine, but within 45 days prior to the election.

Freese’s statement in its entirety:

April 21, 2020

Today, the County Commissioners will assist the County Clerk in deciding the upcoming Districts and Precincts and polling locations for Fremont County. In order to get to that matter, I would like to recap how the proposal before you was determined.

As your County Clerk, it is my job and duty as an Elected Official, to present voting plans that allow all voters their constitutional right to vote, but to utilize the taxpayer’s dollars as responsible and conservative as possible.

In the last 4 years, our county budgets have seen decreases and our departments have been asked to reduce our budgets while still providing the best possible service to our county residents.

In 2018, the County Commissioners approved (for the 2nd time) to close the county buildings and to utilize county employees as election judges. Even with this out of the box thinking, I found us staring at a lack of judges to man the polling precincts. Although we had election judges trained and even some alternates and judges that were willing to travel to other precincts, we had judges that couldn’t work at the last minute and we found ourselves having to make some decisions to meet our statutory requirements at the polls. We chose to reduce a position at all polling locations and not have the 2nd poll book that we generally have at the polling site. To meet the statutory requirements, we immediately copied the list to give to the head judge to retain as soon as they got back to the Election Office after the election. Our staff discussed that our future with 17 polling locations might be over and we started looking at where we could consolidate precincts. With the Vote Center concept already passed in the Wyoming legislature, we also began considering that change as an option. In May of 2019, I discussed with the commissioners that I would likely be looking at Vote Centers for the 2020 election. The Legislature had also just passed funding to update voting equipment and this would be a good time to make some decisions.

August 2019 I contacted the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes to discuss having a Voter Registration office in their offices and also wished to discuss Vote Centers with them.

November 2019 we traveled to Teton County to watch an election using Vote Centers to see how it worked and how to set it up. At this same time, Margy and I were on the E-Poll Book Committee with the Secretary of State as they were designing E-Poll Books that are needed to have a Vote Center. I also was serving on the RFP Committee with the Secretary of State and other clerks to pick an Election Vendor for our new equipment. It was very clear to me that we would need to decide if we were moving forward because as soon as a vendor was chosen, we would need to give them our order for equipment. So after our Teton County site visit, we met with the County Commissioners and discussed the option to go to Vote Centers and I asked them if they had concerns or questions. We noted that we would be talking to the Fremont County Legislative Delegation, political parties, Tribes and eventually hoped to hold town meetings for input.

We went on site visits to all potential Vote Centers. Dubois Headwaters and School Administration Building, Kinnear Fire Hall, WR Recreation Center, Shoshoni Sr. Citizen’s Center, Riverton Fair Building, Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, Ft. Washakie School, Frank B. Wise Center near Ft. Washakie, Arapahoe Charter School, and Arapahoe Great Plains Hall. We had to look for good internet connectivity for our E-Poll Books, ADA access, spacing requirements, electrical connections and well known locations. We decided on the Dubois School Administration Building, Kinnear Fire Hall, Shoshoni Sr. Citizens Center, Riverton Fairgrounds (Fremont Center), Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse, Ft. Washakie School Wrestling Room, and Arapahoe Charter School. We were still not sure about including Wyoming Indian High School and wondered if voters would move over to the Ft. Washakie Wrestling Room and if there would be adequate space if they did. I sent a letter again to the Arapaho and Shoshone Tribes with my proposal and asked for input.

December 2019 we met with our legislative delegation (those legislators who were unable to join us got the same presentation in their packets). There were no questions or concerns with our tentative plans.

January 2020, letters were sent to the Republican and Democratic Parties and I asked to discuss the move to Vote Centers and other election related topics. I was scheduled on both party’s agendas for March.

February/early March—met with League of Women Voters and discussed Vote Centers.

February/early March—met with the Northern Arapaho Tribal Representative and discussed Vote Centers, discussed their concerns with them and ultimately the commissioners and eventually included Wyoming Indian High School as another vote center. Follow up on the use of the Vote Centers will be done after the 2020 election.

March 9, 2020 presented to the Republican Party and had a map of the proposed locations. Had no major concerns voiced at this meeting or from this meeting.

March 21, 2020 was to present to the Democratic Party—due to closures of events, I was not able to present, however, had met with the Democratic Chair earlier in the month and discussed Vote Centers and asked for feedback.

Orders for equipment were required and so I ordered machines on the plan that I had been working on as I had not received any particular issues.

April 7, 2020 met with Commissioners to ask for approval of Vote Centers. Public Hearing for today was set and I advertised in the Riverton Ranger and Lander Journal on April 15th and 19th. Advertising was to be in the Dubois Frontier and I sent it to the Shoshoni Pioneer and Wind River News. It was posted on my website with more information and posted on our Election Facebook.

I have received some comments from voters in support of keeping the Jeffrey City Polling place as a polling location and I had another comment from a voter of general interest. (Read these into the record).

I also have some stats that I would like to share before we hear from the audience. (Read the stats on costs for 17 polling locations and then for 8 Vote Centers. Stats on absentee voting.)

Finally, I would like to highlight how Vote Centers may benefit voters. The constitution allows us the right to vote and our statutes allow us the methods to vote. Eight polling locations across Fremont County will be available on Election Day if voters wish to go to the polls. No excuse absentee voting provides the option of voting at a time that is convenient to the voter. Early Voting also provides a polling experience of running your ballot through the same machine but within 45 days prior to the election at a time that is convenient to the voter. Even if you receive an absentee ballot in the mail, you may bring it to the early voting site and ask to run it through the voting machine. In previous election years, we’ve had voters who have to drive by a polling location to get to their polling location because you had to vote where your precinct was located. These people may now vote at ANY of the 8 locations in the county in addition to the early voting or absentee ballot process. Instead of election judges feeling bad that voters arrived at a late hour to vote only to find they were in the wrong precinct and probably didn’t get to vote—they will vote at the location they showed up at. And to make the process secure, the E-Poll books that we will have will be connected to each other and the Election Office to assure that all voters have voted only once.

Thank you for allowing me this time to fully discuss the process.