UW’s Tom Burman: Football will be good for all this fall

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman in a note to fans said Thursday said his staff is planning for a 12-game schedule this fall:

“I believe the leadership in this country, our state and here on campus want football to happen this fall. I think everyone is going to do everything possible to have a season without putting our students, fans and student-athletes in danger. Our staff is planning as if we will have a 12-game schedule beginning in September. We are, of course, preparing for alternatives that would call for us playing a delayed 12-game season. We all believe that playing football this fall would be good for our country, and certainly for our state.”