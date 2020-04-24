Jul 29, 1935 – Apr 21, 2020

Tom Harless died at his home April 21 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Chamberlin South Dakota July 29, 1935. When he was less than a year old he came with his family to Basin Wyoming. He was in scouting and an accomplished athlete. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting in the Bighorn Mountains.

In 1956 he married Margaret Frison, they has 3 children in Basin Wyoming, where he was a licensed surveyor and worked for the Wyoming Highway Department. As a young adult he started a Cub Scout Pack and was the Pack Leader. In 1968 he moved his family to Riverton to help oversee the construction of the Gas Hills Road, and his fourth son was born. He was a little league coach for many years, and had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed signing in the church choir.

When he retired after 35 years with the Wyoming Highway Department, he walked to the top of the Bighorn Mountains from north of Waltman to the Montana boarder, a little at a time over two summers. He spent many weekends camping, fishing, and hunting with his four sons. He particularly loved hunting and was an expert marksmen.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Margaret; four sons and their spouses, Steve (Deborah), Dave (Sharon), Tim (Helen), and Rob (Heather); grandchildren, Charlie (Kirby), Thomas, Kyle, Jacob, Emily, and Sam; great grandchildren, Kale and Layn; siblings, Ron, Lenore, Cain, Dorisann, Herner; brothers and sisters in law, Bill Frison, Dave Frison, Jeanne Vetch, Dan Frison, and Rick Frison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Doris; father and mother in law, Ted amd Maurine Frison; daughter-in-law, Susie; brother-in-law Larry; and sister-in-law, Dorthy.

He was well liked levelheaded person who never did a mean or unkind thing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.