Mar 26, 1993 – Apr 17, 2020

Funeral services for Rachel Ashley Norse, 27, will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home, 1669 17 Mile Road. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A prayer service will be held Friday evening, April 24th, at 1669 17 Mile Road with a wake to follow.

Ms. Norse passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Salt Lake City Medical Center Regional Hospital.

She was born on March 26, 1993 in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Joel Goggles and Jamie Brown. Her father passed away before Rachel was able to meet him. She was raised by her step-father, Delmer J. Duran, Sr. until his passing January 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters, family and friends. She also enjoyed singing Round Dance and Peyote songs. She also loved to write poetry in her journal and draw. Rachel attended Pow-wows and her traditional native ceremonies. She enjoyed going to the casinos as well as traveling to new places and meeting new people. After becoming a mother, she loved spending time with her children.

Survivors include her children, Dani Lynn CrazyThunder, Little Raven, George CrazyThunder, Thomas YBarra, III, and Jesse Lee Ybarra; her mother, Jamie Brown; sisters, Amanda Brown, Dawn Oldman, Rose Norse, Summer Bell, Daisy Norse, Morietta Duran, Lawrencette Bell, Emma Brown, and Talise SittingEagle; brothers, Rudolf Norse, Jr., Thomas Norse, Leo Duran, Gregory Duran, Alex Smith, Wallace Oldman, Jr. Delmer Duran, Jr., Brandon Brown, Mathew Brown and Lynn Norse; nieces and nephews, Jordan Slowbear, Jason Slowbear, Joshua Slowbear, Koah Antelope, Kimora Antelope, Kaeci and Kaitlynn Bell-Duran, Judith Shakespeare, Samuel and Mikey Fletcher, Dakota Oldman, Alayah Wilson, Azayzel Wilson, Korben Wilson, Kirah Wilson, Aurora Wilson, Lea Brown, Dax Antelope, Monty Antelope, Oryx Antelope, Oziel Antelope, Benjamin Duran, Steven Duran, Asecino Duran, Kylee and Linzee Norse, Tishina Duran, Gina Duran, Jacob Smalls, Delmer Duran, Glorie Duran; uncles, Richard and Lynelle S. Brown, Kenneth Brown, Sr., Patrick Brown, Sr., John Goggles, Lionel Bell, Sr., Lawrence Bell, Ty Teran, Sr. Marcus Oldman, Blaine Oldman, Sr., Mathew and Michael Smith, Darrel Smith, Jr., Mike RidgeBear, Dustin Ridgely, Martin “Snuffy” Brown, Telano Returns to War, Lloyd Oldman, Earnest B. Brown; aunts, Terri and Jerri Smith, Valene Smith, Maria Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Theresa Oldman, Danielle Friday, April Friday, Thomasine Ridgely, Ginger Bell, Darla Sanchez, Brooke Eagle; grandparents, Rowena and Snowball Ridgely, Darrel and Benita Smith, Terry Teran, Ramona “Lou” Oldman, Bunny Oldman, Myra Brown, Anna Means, Junie “Rock” Oldman, Lyle Oldman, Virgil Oldman and Cassie Arthur, Ducky Goggles, Sandra Burnette, Steven M. Oldman, Sr. (Harbor Springs, MI), Curtis Oldman, Sr., Stevie C. Oldman, Sr., Ruth BigLake, Catherine RedCloud, Harvey Spoonhunter, Tilly Spoonhunter, Catherine Eagle, Flossy Brown, Connie and Wayne Brown, Eva Mead, and Joyce Brown.

Rachel was preceded in death by her father, Joel Goggles; step-father, Delmer J. Duran, Sr.; grandfather, Thomas Oldman, Sr.; aunt, Anna J. Bell-Brown; sisters, Autumn Bell, Jamie Bell; grandfather, Patrick Brown, Sr., Tator Oldman, Joe Goggles; grandmothers, Julia Rose Friday, Martina Little, Carol Bell, Nellie Oldman, Jeanette Gertrude Bell, Mary Lou Goggles, Patsy Brown and Maria Oldman; uncles, Richard LongSoldier, Angel Smith, Mathew Oldman, Sr., Royce Kills on Top, Earnest “Baby Son” Jenkins, Markie Oldman.

